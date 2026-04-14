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QUOTE OF THE DAY

Quote of the Day by BR Ambedkar, 'A great man is different...'

Quote of the Day: Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar taught that true greatness lies in selflessly serving society rather than seeking fame or power.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb, was born on 14 April 1891 in Mhow, now called Dr Ambedkar Nagar, in Madhya Pradesh. Every year, India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti on this date to honour his immense contributions as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a tireless advocate for social justice.

Ambedkar’s journey was marked by determination and excellence. He pursued higher education at prestigious institutions like Columbia University and London School of Economics, becoming one of modern India’s most influential jurists, economists, and reformers. Despite facing deep-rooted discrimination, he rose to challenge inequality and worked to build a more just society.

Quote by B.R. Ambedkar

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"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society."

What does this quote mean

First, this quote is saying that being famous or important (an “eminent” person) is not the same as being truly great. A person might be well-known or powerful, but that doesn’t always mean they are kind or helpful to others.

Second, Ambedkar is teaching us that a truly great person is someone who cares about people and is willing to help them, even if it means putting others before themselves. It’s like when someone shares their food, helps a friend study, or stands up for someone being treated unfairly.

Third, he wants us to understand that real greatness comes from service. Helping others, making society better, and thinking about everyone, not just yourself, is what makes someone truly special.

Why this quote resonates

This quote continues to inspire people because it shifts the idea of success from power and fame to kindness and service. In today’s world, where people often chase recognition, Ambedkar’s words remind us that true respect is earned by helping others and making a positive difference.

Ambedkar was a visionary leader and a powerful voice for the oppressed. Born into the Mahar caste, he experienced discrimination firsthand and dedicated his life to fighting it. Through his work, he championed education, legal rights, and political representation for marginalised communities. His role in drafting the Indian Constitution laid the foundation for equality and justice in India, and his efforts continue to inspire movements for dignity and human rights.

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