Quote of the day by Buddha: 'Holding on to anger is like grasping...'

Siddhartha Gautam lived during the 6th or 5th century BCE and founded Buddhism. As per legends, he is believed to have been born in Lumbini, Nepal to the royal clan of Shakya. He became the awakened soul and renounced his luxurious home life, heading for nirvana as a wandering ascetic who is widely known as Buddha. Many of his teachings are on religion and way of leading a life. Let's try to understand the meaning of one of the quotes attributed to Buddha.

"Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned." -- Buddha

Meaning of the quote

In this quote, Buddha hints at the fact that how anger being a natural human emotion can lead to damage. As in a fit of anger, if we try to harm a person - we end up hurting ourselves. When angry, a person can even pick a hot coal with the aim to harm the other one but he forgets, in doing so, he is harming his own hand which gets burned. Therefore, one shouldn't get swayed even in a fit of anger.

That is why, letting go is important in today's testing times instead of holding on to grudges.

Who was Buddha?

Lord Buddha led a life of mendicancy, asceticism, and meditation, while attaining Nirvana at Bodh Gaya, Bihar, India. He taught a 'Middle Way' between sensual indulgence and severe asceticism, leading to freedom from ignorance, craving, rebirth, and suffering.

Buddha is a name, but a title for those who have attained bodhi (awakening, enlightenment).

According to Donald Lopez Jr. "he tended to be known as either Buddha or Sakyamuni in China, Korea, Japan, and Tibet, and as either Gautama Buddha or Samana Gotama ('the ascetic Gotama') in Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia." (Gotama in Pali)

Buddha's Teachings

Buddha's core teachings are summarised in the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path, a training of the mind that includes ethical training and kindness toward others, and meditative practices such as sense restraint, mindfulness, dhyana (meditation proper).

Ashoka's Lumbini pillar inscription commemorates the Emperor's pilgrimage to Lumbini as the Buddha's birthplace, calling him the Buddha Shakyamuni. Also, Tathāgata (in Pali) is a term the Buddha commonly used when referring to himself or other Buddhas in the Pāli Canon.