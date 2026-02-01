Quote of the day | Catherine O'Hara

"Who knows what will befall us tomorrow? You could be hit by a Mack truck or bopped on the head by a tiny piece of space debris."

Catherine O’Hara, the award-winning actor known for films like Home Alone and her unforgettable role as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, has passed away at the age of 71. She died Friday at her Los Angeles home following a brief illness, her manager told Variety.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This quote perfectly showcases Catherine O’Hara’s unique gift for blending humour with insight, a talent she displayed brilliantly as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. On the surface, it’s delightfully absurd, a classic example of Moira’s dramatic flair, but underneath, it speaks to a deeper truth: life is unpredictable, fragile, and often beyond our control. The exaggerated images of being “hit by a Mack truck” or “bopped on the head by a tiny piece of space debris” make us laugh, yet they also remind us that unexpected events, big or small, are an inevitable part of life.

What makes O’Hara so remarkable is her ability to make this truth feel both poignant and playful. Through her humor, she encourages us to embrace life’s uncertainties with resilience and a sense of levity, turning even the chaotic moments into something we can face with a smile. In a single line, she captures the whimsy, absurdity, and beauty of existence, a reminder of why her work continues to resonate long after the laughter fades.

Co-star pays heartfelt tribute

Co-star Jennifer Robertson, who portrayed Jocelyn Schitt on Schitt’s Creek, expressed her sorrow over O’Hara’s passing:

"I am deeply saddened to hear we have lost Catherine. Being in Catherine O’Hara's orbit was a beautiful, magical gift. She was an absolute star who never understood why people made such a fuss about her. Her passing is a loss for everyone who knew and loved her. My deepest condolences to Bo, her sons, and the O’Hara family."

Rest in Peace, Catherine O’Hara (1954–2026), a brilliant talent who brought laughter, wit, and unforgettable characters to the world.