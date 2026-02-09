Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'A man is born alone and dies...'

Quote of the day: Chanakya - one of the greatest Indian philosopher, economist, and writer is credited widely for being the guiding force behind Chandragupta Maurya to overthrow the Nanda dynasty. Today, let's take a look at one of the famous quotes by Chanakya which is on good and bad karma of a man.

“A man is born alone and dies alone, and he experiences the good and bad consequences of his karma alone, and he goes alone to hell or the Supreme abode.”

― Chanakya, Chanakya Neeti

Meaning of the quote

Kautilya, one of the greatest Indian philosophers's quote above meant that irrespective of a man's social or economic standing in the world, he is born alone and towards the end, dies all alone. He faces the repercussions of his own actions done in his lifetime, which form his karma - deciding whether after life - he goes to heaven or falls in hell.

Who was Chanakya?

Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.

American historian Thomas Trautmann identifies four distinct accounts of the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta Katha:

Buddhist version: Mahavamsa

Jain version: Parishishtaparvan

Kashmiri version: Kathasaritsagara

Vishakhadatta's version: Mudrarakshasa

In the modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.

Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.