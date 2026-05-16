Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'A man is born alone and dies alone'

Inspiring quotes: What better way to start your day than by scrolling through some encouraging words by prominent scholars. Today, let's revisit one of the famous quotes by Chanakya on Karma and how good and bad deeds decide the fate of an individual.

"A man is born alone and dies alone; and he experiences the good and bad consequences of his karma alone; and he goes alone to hell or the Supreme abode." - Chanakya

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Meaning of the quote

Chanakya here means that an individual is solely responsible for his behaviour and actions - whether good or bad. His Karma ( what he does) decides whether he will go to hell or heaven. This highlights the fact that how a person bears the results of his actions - whether good or bad.

It is their actions which decide what fate will fall on them - if it paints a rosy picture of heaven or they will face the fire of hell.

Who was Chanakya?

Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.

In the modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form. Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.

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Films and television adaptations on Chanakya

Chanakya and Chandragupta's tale was portrayed in the 1977 Telugu film entitled Chanakya Chandragupta. Akkineni Nageswara Rao played the role of Chanakya, while NT Rama Rao portrayed as Chandragupta.

The 1991 TV series Chanakya the titular role of the same name was portrayed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

In 2011, Chandragupta Maurya, a TV series was made on the life of Chandragupta Maurya and Chanakya.

The 2015, TV drama, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, featuring Chanakya during the reign of Chandragupta's son, Bindusara was made.

In the historical-drama television series Porus in 2017–2018, Chanakya was played by Chetan Pandit and Tarun Khanna.

Chanakya was played by Tarun Khanna, in the historical drama TV series Chandragupta Maurya in 2018–2019.