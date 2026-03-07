Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleQuote of the day by Chanakya: 'Before you start some work, always ask...'
QUOTE OF THE DAY

Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'Before you start some work, always ask...'

Quote of the day: Thinking before acting is of prime importance, as per Chanakya's quote.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Quote of the day: The great Chanakya is known for his philosophy. He guided Chandragupta Maurya to rise and attain power. Today, let's take a look at one of the famous quotes by Chanakya on work and why you should take it up.

"Before you start some work, always ask yourself three questions - Why am I doing it, What the results might be and Will I be successful. Only when you think deeply and find satisfactory answers to these questions, go ahead." -- Chanakya

Meaning of the quote

In this quote, Chanakya hints at the fact on why an individual must take up any work. He believed, before starting any assignment or work - one must ask basic questions about 'whys and what's related to the result of it. If you get satisfactory answers from it then only proceed. 

This also means, there is no need to pursue a thing which is futile or would yield no result. He is describing why success at work—whether in business, personal projects, or any project comes with proper reasoning and not just mere luck.

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Buddha: 'Holding on to anger is like grasping...'

Thinking before acting is of prime importance, as per Chanakya's quote.

Who was Chanakya?

Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire. 

In the modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.

Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.  

 

