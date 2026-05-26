Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'Never make friends with people who are...'

Inspiring quotes: As part of the famous quotes series, let's revisit these thoughtful lines by Chanakya. His words on friendship and happiness, can surely help you in life. The famous Indian scholar and philosopher Chanakya has made several notable observations about Indian politico-economic strategies.

"Never make friends with people who are above or below you in status. Such friendships will never give you any happiness." - Chanakya

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Meaning of the quote

Here, Chanakya says that you should never be friends with people who are either above or below your societal status. He further adds that such friendships will give your happiness or satisfaction.

It also reflects an older, highly pragmatic view of relationships where friendships were often seen as alliances. It also refers to the fact that friendships with such class divide in status can sometimes breed feelings of inferiority or superiority.

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Who was Chanakya?

Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.

In the modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form. Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.

Films and television adaptations on Chanakya

Chanakya and Chandragupta's tale was portrayed in the 1977 Telugu film entitled Chanakya Chandragupta. Akkineni Nageswara Rao played the role of Chanakya, while NT Rama Rao portrayed as Chandragupta.

The 1991 TV series Chanakya the titular role of the same name was portrayed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

In 2011, Chandragupta Maurya, a TV series was made on the life of Chandragupta Maurya and Chanakya.

The 2015, TV drama, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, featuring Chanakya during the reign of Chandragupta's son, Bindusara was made.

In the historical-drama television series Porus in 2017–2018, Chanakya was played by Chetan Pandit and Tarun Khanna.

Chanakya was played by Tarun Khanna, in the historical drama TV series Chandragupta Maurya in 2018–2019.