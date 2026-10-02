Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'Never make friends with people who are above...'

Quote of the day: Let's start our day on a happy note by revisiting one of the old and famous sayings by Chanayka the great. He talks about friendships and what a person should never do while picking his close ones. The noted Indian scholar has made several notable observations about Indian politico-economic strategies. Take a look below:
"Never make friends with people who are above or below you in status. Such friendships will never give you any happiness." - Chanakya
Chanakya here highlights how a person should always be friends with equals. He suggests a person should not feel tempted to make ties with people who are above them, or with those below their status, as this will not give them happiness. In the first case, one will always compare and suffer from an inferiority complex, in trying to match up to their level of riches.
In the second case, in order to make the person feel good, you will always be careful to not make the other person feel inferior with your actions. Such friendships can create unwanted dependency, constant obligations, or subtle arrogance.
Therefore, Chanakya stressed on the fact that true friendship needs a foundation of equal social, financial, or professional standing.
Chanakya was the ancient Indian philosopher and strategist. Also known as Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.
American historian Thomas Trautmann identifies four distinct accounts of the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta Katha:
Buddhist version: Mahavamsa
Jain version: Parishishtaparvan
Kashmiri version: Kathasaritsagara
Vishakhadatta's version: Mudrarakshasa
In modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.
Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.
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