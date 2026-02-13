Quote of the day by Chanakya on friendships: 'Never make friends with people who...'

Quote of the day: One of the our greatest Indian philosophers, economist, and writer - Chanakya is credited widely for being the guiding force behind Chandragupta Maurya to overthrow the Nanda dynasty. Today, let's take a look at one of the famous quotes by Chanakya on friendship which says a lot about the kind of friendship one should not encourage.

"Never make friends with people who are above or below you in status. Such friendships will never give you any happiness. ― Chanakya

Meaning of the quote

Chanakya, in this quote is referring to the fact the we should make friendships with people who are way too above or below us in terms of societal status. Reason? Such associations might not last long due to way too many compromises that you might have to make in order to adjust. The difference in class does come in between people - sooner or later. Therefore, it is always better to be friends with people who are at par with you.

Who was Chanakya?

Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.

American historian Thomas Trautmann identifies four distinct accounts of the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta Katha:

Buddhist version: Mahavamsa

Jain version: Parishishtaparvan

Kashmiri version: Kathasaritsagara

Vishakhadatta's version: Mudrarakshasa

In the modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.

Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.