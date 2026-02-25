Quote of the day by Chanakya on honesty, 'A person should never be...'

Quote of the Day: Chanakya (c. 375–283 BCE), also known as Kautilya or Vishnugupta, was an extraordinary ancient Indian philosopher, economist, and royal advisor who played a key role in the founding of the Mauryan Empire. As the chief strategist behind Emperor Chandragupta Maurya’s rise, he is celebrated for his sharp political, economic, and strategic insight.

Today, let’s explore one of Chanakya’s famous quotes that speaks volumes about honesty:

“A person should never be too honest. Straight trees are cut first, and honest people are screwed first.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meaning of the Quote

Chanakya’s statement, “A person should never be too honest. Straight trees are cut first, and honest people are screwed first,” serves as a warning about the vulnerabilities of excessive honesty in a complex world. Just as straight, tall trees are the first to be cut in a forest because they stand out, people who are openly honest and straightforward can become easy targets for exploitation, betrayal, or manipulation.

The quote is not suggesting that one should be deceitful or unprincipled. Instead, it emphasises the importance of prudence, awareness, and discretion. In relationships, friendships, or professional dealings, blind trust and unguarded honesty can sometimes backfire. Chanakya encourages a balance, being truthful but also wise, strategic, and cautious about whom you trust fully.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Aristotle: 'It is not the handsomest or strongest men who are crowned with victory but the...'

Who Was Chanakya?

Chanakya, also called Kauṭilya or Vishnugupta, is renowned as the author of the ancient Indian treatise Arthashastra, which covers politics, economics, and military strategy. Historical accounts suggest that he guided Chandragupta Maurya in establishing the Maurya Empire, helping him rise to power through clever statecraft.

In modern times, Chanakya’s life and teachings have been adapted in books, television series, and films, often blending history with legend.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Virat Kohli: 'The people you choose to have around you...'

About Chanakya Niti

Chanakya Niti is Chanakya’s collection of ethical teachings, offering guidance on personal conduct, governance, and achieving success. The text is widely respected for its practical advice on living a disciplined, wise, and prosperous life.