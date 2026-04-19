Quote of the day by Chanakya on honesty, 'Honest people are screwed...'

Chanakya (c. 375–283 BCE), also known as Kautilya or Vishnugupta, was a remarkable ancient Indian thinker—philosopher, economist, and royal advisor—who played a crucial role in shaping the Mauryan Empire. As the mastermind behind Emperor Chandragupta Maurya’s rise, he is remembered for his keen insights into politics, economics, and strategy.

Today’s quote by Chanakya offers a thought-provoking perspective on honesty:

“A person should never be too honest. Straight trees are cut first, and honest people are screwed first.”

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Meaning of the Quote

Through this statement, Chanakya highlights the potential risks of being excessively honest in a complicated world. Just as tall, straight trees are the first to be cut because they stand out, individuals who are overly open and straightforward may become easy targets for manipulation or exploitation.

Importantly, this quote does not promote dishonesty or unethical behaviour. Instead, it underscores the need for balance. Chanakya advocates for being truthful while also exercising wisdom, caution, and discretion. Whether in personal relationships or professional settings, unchecked openness and blind trust can sometimes lead to unfavourable outcomes. His message is to remain honest—but also strategic and aware of whom to trust.

Chanakya, also known as Kautilya or Vishnugupta, is credited with writing the Arthashastra, an ancient treatise on governance, economics, and military strategy. He is widely believed to have guided Chandragupta Maurya in establishing the Mauryan Empire, using his deep understanding of statecraft to help shape one of India’s most powerful dynasties.

Over time, Chanakya’s life and teachings have inspired numerous adaptations in literature, television, and film, often blending historical facts with legend.

About Chanakya Niti

Chanakya Niti is a collection of Chanakya’s teachings focused on ethics, practical wisdom, and life strategies. It provides guidance on personal discipline, leadership, and success, and continues to be valued for its realistic and actionable insights even today.