Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'The biggest guru-mantra is...'
Quote of the day: As per several narratives, Chanakya is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.
Trending Photos
Quote of the day: The great Indian scholar and philosopher Chanakya has made several notable observations about Indian politico-economic strategies. Today, let's decode and look back at one of his famous quote on 'guru mantra'.
"The biggest guru-mantra is: never share your secrets with anybody. It will destroy you." -- Chanakya
Meaning of the quote
Here, Chanakya meant, the biggest guru mantra for any individual is that he or she should never let out their secret or plans with anybody. It can hamper the results. What he precisely meant was that, before you achieve your goals, never let them out or share with anyone ( not even your closest friends or relatives). Reason? The ill intent can destroy your aspiration or goal once shared with someone before actually achieving it.
This truly looks like the biggest guru mantra in today's times - when people feel negative emotions like jealousy and are critical of the other person's growth and achievement in life. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
Who was Chanakya?
Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.
American historian Thomas Trautmann identifies four distinct accounts of the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta Katha:
Buddhist version: Mahavamsa
Jain version: Parishishtaparvan
Kashmiri version: Kathasaritsagara
Vishakhadatta's version: Mudrarakshasa
In the modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.
Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv