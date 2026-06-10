Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'The wise wise man should restrain his senses like...'

Inspiring quotes: Start your day on a positive note by revisiting one of the most famous lines by the ancient Indian scholar and strategist Chanakya, also known as Kauṭilya or Vishnugupta. He is best known as the author of the Arthashastra, a treatise on politics, economics, and military strategy. Let's decode one of his famous lines below:

"The wise man should restrain his senses like the crane and accomplish his purpose with due knowledge of his place, time and ability." - Chanakya

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Meaning of the quote

Chanakya here draws a comparison with a crane, saying that just like the crane does not act impulsively and patiently ignoring distractions - a wise man too should practice restrain. It includes taking control of your emotions and actions while on a mission to complete a task.

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Who was Chanakya?

Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.

American historian Thomas Trautmann identifies four distinct accounts of the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta Katha:

Buddhist version: Mahavamsa

Jain version: Parishishtaparvan

Kashmiri version: Kathasaritsagara

Vishakhadatta's version: Mudrarakshasa

In the modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.

Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.

Chanakya Niti is a compilation of Chanakya’s ethical teachings and practical advice for living a disciplined, prosperous, and meaningful life. The text covers personal conduct, governance, and strategies for success, emphasising wisdom, self-discipline, and moral integrity.