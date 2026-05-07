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QUOTE OF THE DAY

Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'The world's biggest power is the youth and beauty of a woman'

Quote of the day: In the modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'The world's biggest power is the youth and beauty of a woman'Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Inspiring quotes: What better way to start your day on a positive note than by scrolling through some powerful and inspiring words by prominent personalities. Today, we shall read one of the best quotes by Chanakya on what is world's biggest power. The famous Chanakyaniti is a collection of Sanskrit-language aphorisms traditionally ascribed to Chanakya, and its believed that the first European translation was in Greek in the 19th century. Take a look below:

'The world's biggest power is the youth and beauty of a woman' - Chanakya

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'The biggest guru-mantra is...'

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Meaning of the quote

In this quote, Chanakya is highlighting that the world's biggest power is the combination of youth and beauty in a woman- representing an influence or power. It can also be seen as referring to the fact that how a feminine charm can be influential in relationships and otherwise, meanwhile youth also has a power to persuade bigger decisions. 

Therefore, both beauty and youth can be used as a persuasive tool. 

Who was Chanakya?

Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire. 

In the modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form. Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.  

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Chanakya on Education, 'An educated person is...'

American historian Thomas Trautmann identifies four distinct accounts of the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta Katha:

Buddhist version: Mahavamsa

Jain version: Parishishtaparvan

Kashmiri version: Kathasaritsagara

Vishakhadatta's version: Mudrarakshasa

In the modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.

 

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Ritika Handoo

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