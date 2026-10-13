Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'There is no enemy like infatuation and fire like wrath'

Quote of the day: Starting off the day on a brighter note, let's revisit one of the quotes by Chanakya the Great, who has made several notable observations about Indian politico-economic strategies. Take a look below to understand what he said about dealing with the enemy.
"There is no enemy like infatuation and fire like wrath." ― Chanakya
Chanakya here highlights that there is no enemy worse than blind attachment, which clouds judgment and makes you lose sight of reality. This clearly means that there is no greater happiness than true wisdom and self-realisation.
He also meant that blind attachment can sometimes cloud your judgment.
Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of the ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.
American historian Thomas Trautmann identifies four distinct accounts of the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta Katha:
Buddhist version: Mahavamsa
Jain version: Parishishtaparvan
Kashmiri version: Kathasaritsagara
Vishakhadatta's version: Mudrarakshasa
In modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.
Chanakya Niti is a collection of Chanakya’s teachings focused on ethics, practical wisdom, and life strategies. It provides guidance on personal discipline, leadership, and success, and continues to be valued for its realistic and actionable insights even today.
It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.
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