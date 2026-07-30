Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'We should not fret for what is past...'

Inspiring quote: Sometimes, all you need is a solid dose of positivity, and that's about it to keep you going. Today, let's take a look at Chanakya's famous lines which are encouraging words one needs to hear to do better in life and not get bogged down by negativity. Let's decode the below-mentioned quote:
"We should not fret for what is past, nor should we be anxious about the future; men of discernment deal only with the present moment" ― Chanakya
Chanakya here clearly means that one should not worry about what happened in the past because it has already happened and not in our control anymore. Nor should a person be anxious about the future because we don't know what it holds for us. Rather, we should live in the present moment.
The only time you can actually do something real and useful is right now.
Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of the ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.
American historian Thomas Trautmann identifies four distinct accounts of the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta Katha:
Buddhist version: Mahavamsa
Jain version: Parishishtaparvan
Kashmiri version: Kathasaritsagara
Vishakhadatta's version: Mudrarakshasa
In modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.
Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.
Chanakya Niti - a compilation of Chanakya’s ethical teachings and practical advice for living a disciplined, prosperous, and meaningful life. The text covers personal conduct, governance, and strategies for success, emphasising wisdom, self-discipline, and moral integrity.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.