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Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'We should not fret for what is past...'

Quote of the day: Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'We should not fret for what is past...'
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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