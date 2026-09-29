Quote of the day by Charles Darwin: 'The highest possible stage in moral culture is...'

Quote of the day: Starting this morning on a bright note by revisiting the words of wisdom from none other than Charles Darwin. His famous quotes reflect his profound insights into evolution, nature, and the human condition. Let's take note below of what he said about moral culture and human thought.
"The highest possible stage in moral culture is when we recognise that we ought to control our thoughts." - Charles Darwin
This Darwin quote is from his published 1871 work The Descent of Man (Chapter 4). It tells about the development of intellectual and moral faculties. Darwin is saying that real moral growth doesn't stop at good behaviour. At first we learn to act kindly because of instinct, habit, or fear of what others will think.
Darwin highlighted that what we allow ourselves to dwell on, whether envy, anger, or selfish wishes, shapes who we are, even when no one ever sees it. Darwin suggests that the person who takes charge of these hidden thoughts has reached the top of moral development.
Charles Robert Darwin was an English naturalist, geologist, and biologist, widely known for his contributions to evolutionary biology. His proposition that all species of life have descended from a common ancestor is now generally accepted and considered a fundamental scientific concept. Darwin has been described as one of the most influential figures in human history and was honoured by burial in Westminster Abbey.
His first scientific work was The Structure and Distribution of Coral Reefs (1842). Along with his work on barnacles, it won him the Royal Medal in 1853. Darwin's work established evolutionary descent with modification as the dominant scientific explanation of natural diversification.
Darwin published his theory of evolution with compelling evidence in On the Origin of Species (1859).
He explored coevolution in Fertilisation of Orchids (1862) and human evolution and sexual selection in The Descent of Man, and Selection in Relation to Sex (1871). The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals (1872) was an early work of psychology, and one of the first books to feature photographs. His final book was The Formation of Vegetable Mould, through the Actions of Worms (1881).
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