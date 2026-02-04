Quote of the day by Charles Dickens: 'They went on, falling deeper and deeper in love...'

Quote of the day: One of the literary geniuses of 19th century, this English novelist witnessed a prolific writing career - serving a harsh critique of social and economic conditions of the time. Today, we take a look at one of his famous writings, trying to understand its meaning and the relevance today.

Charles Dickens Quote

"They went on, falling deeper and deeper in love, and saying nothing about it, and each shyly thinking that this love was the greatest of secrets." - Bleak House.

Meaning of the quote

This quote is from Dickens famous novel Bleak House. It is about the growing affection between Esther Summerson and Dr Allan Woodcourt's characters. Both of them silently fall in love with each other and harbour feelings without saying a word - further believing that neither of them is aware of it.

Bleak House Novel

Bleak House was first published as a 20-episode serial between 12 March 1852 and 12 September 1853. The novel has many characters and several subplots, and is told partly by the novel's heroine, Esther Summerson, and partly by an omniscient narrator. At the centre of Bleak House is a long-running legal case in the Court of Chancery, Jarndyce and Jarndyce, which comes about because a testator has written several conflicting wills.

In its satire, many highlighted that the novel criticised the English Chancery court system - which were one half of the English civil justice system, existing side-by-side with law courts.

Who was Charles Dickens?

Born as Charles John Huffam Dickens, he was an English novelist, journalist and a social critic. His fictional characters were widely studied. One of the greatest novelists of the Victorian era, Dickens is recognised as a literary genius.

Dickens left school at age 12 to work in a boot-blacking factory when his father John was incarcerated in a debtors' prison. But after 3 years got back to school before beginning his literary career as a journalist. He edited a weekly journal for 20 years; wrote 15 novels, five novellas, hundreds of short stories and nonfiction articles among other things.

Some of his notable works include The Pickwick Papers, Oliver Twist, Nicholas Nickleby, The Old Curiosity Shop, A Christmas Carol, The Battle of Life, David Copperfield, Bleak House, Hard Times, A Tale of Two Cities and Great Expectations among many other.