/Quote of the day by Christopher Nolan: 'I have been interested in dreams, really since I was a kid'

Famous quote: Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated movie 'The Odyssey' is opening in cinemas today. So, let's revisit one of the famous quotes by the director when he talked about his love for dreams and his fascination for it.
"I have been interested in dreams, really since I was a kid. I have always been fascinated by the idea that your mind, when you are asleep, can create a world in a dream and you are perceiving it as though it really existed." - Christopher Nolan
Nolan here shared his views on dreams and how magical he thinks it is. He means he has always been interested by the fact that dreams take you to an imaginary zone while in your deep sleep and yet to perceive it as real.
The power of your brain is an incredibly powerful is such that when you sleep, the mind disconnects from the outside world and generates its own reality.
Sir Christopher Edward Nolan is a master storyteller and is known for his blockbusters with complex narratives. Nolan is considered a leading filmmaker of the 21st century. Most of movies have earned over $6 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing film directors of all time. His debut directorial was Following in 1998.
Nolan's accolades include two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and two British Academy Film Awards. He was appointed as a CBE in 2019 and was knighted in 2024 for his contributions to films.
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