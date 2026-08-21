Inspiring quotes: Today, while we remember many avant-garde things that famous French fashion designer Gabrielle Bonheur 'Coco' Chanel Coco did in her lifetime, let's ride on the nostalgia drive and go back to her most loved quote. Check out below:
"Don't spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door." ― Coco Chanel
Coco Chanel's quote here highlights how pressing hard against a closed system does not change what it is. It means you should opt for a new plan or an avenue which works in your life. You should conserve your energy and efforts for things where you know you can yield results.
Coco Chanel, a French fashion designer and a successful businesswoman, started off her brand - Chanel- and in the post World War I era came up with sporty and casual chic styling for women. Who doesn't know about her signature scent, Chanel No. 5 - which has today become an iconic product.
In early 1915, praised Chanel's designs, writing: "The woman who hasn't at least one Chanel is hopelessly out of fashion ... This season the name Chanel is on the lips of every buyer."
Chanel made her stage debut singing at a cafe-concert in a Moulins pavilion, La Rotonde. In 1906, Chanel worked in the spa resort town of Vichy.
Born in 1883, Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel was born to Eugénie Jeanne Devolle Chanel, known as Jeanne, a laundrywoman in Saumur, Maine-et-Loire. She was Jeanne's second child with Albert Chanel; the first, Julia, had been born less than a year earlier. Albert was an itinerant street vendor who peddled work clothes and undergarments, travelling to and from market towns.
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