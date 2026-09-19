/Quote of the day by Coco Chanel: 'Luxury must be comfortable, otherwise it is not luxury'

Top quotes of the day: In this series, let's revisit one of the famous words of wisdom by French fashion designer Gabrielle Bonheur 'Coco' Chanel. She is credited as being the only fashion designer to be listed on the Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of the 20th century. Let's take a look below"
"Luxury must be comfortable, otherwise it is not luxury" - Coco Chanel
Coco Chanel means luxury should be comfortable. Style should never cause pain, restriction, or distress just to look expensive. Basically, what the quote highlights is that fashion should feel good on the body and not look uncomfortable.
Coco Chanel, a French fashion designer and a successful businesswoman started off her brand - Chanel- and in the post-World War I era came up with sporty and casual chic styling for women. Who doesn't know about her signature scent, Chanel No. 5 - which has today become an iconic product.
In early 1915, Chanel's designs were praised, with a writer writing: "The woman who hasn't at least one Chanel is hopelessly out of fashion ... This season the name Chanel is on the lips of every buyer."
Chanel made her stage debut singing at a cafe-concert in a Moulins pavilion, La Rotonde. In 1906, Chanel worked in the spa resort town of Vichy.
Born in 1883, Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel was born to Eugénie Jeanne Devolle Chanel, known as Jeanne, a laundrywoman in Saumur, Maine-et-Loire. She was Jeanne's second child with Albert Chanel; the first, Julia, had been born less than a year earlier. Albert was an itinerant street vendor who peddled work clothes and undergarments, travelling to and from market towns.
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