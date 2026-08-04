/Quote of the day by Coco Chanel: 'The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud'

Quote of the day: Today, let's get our daily dose of wisdom from none other than fashion icon Coco Chanel. The French fashion designer is known to have inspired generations as a huge uccessful businesswoman globally who started off her brand - Chanel.
"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud" -- Coco Chanel
Chanel here means that the most courageous act is to be able to think about yourself and prioritise 'you' above everything else. Placing individual freedom and the power of speaking your mind is primary to achieve success.
The quote also highlights the fact that creating your own ideas takes much more effort than copying others.
Born to Eugénie Jeanne Devolle Chanel, known as Jeanne, a laundrywoman in Saumur, Maine-et-Loire. Coco Chanel was Jeanne's second child with Albert Chanel; the first, Julia, had been born less than a year earlier. Albert was an itinerant street vendor who peddled work clothes and undergarments, travelling to and from market towns.
The French fashion designer and a successful businesswoman started off her brand - Chanel- and in the post World War I era came up with sporty and casual chic styling for women. Who doesn't know about her signature scent, Chanel No. 5 - which has today become an iconic product.
In early 1915 praised Chanel's designs, writing : "The woman who hasn't at least one Chanel is hopelessly out of fashion ... This season the name Chanel is on the lips of every buyer."
Chanel made her stage debut singing at a café-concert in a Moulins pavilion, La Rotonde. In 1906, Chanel worked in the spa resort town of Vichy.
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