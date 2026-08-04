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Quote of the day by Coco Chanel: 'The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud'

Quote of the day: Chanel made her stage debut singing at a café-concert in a Moulins pavilion, La Rotonde. In 1906, Chanel worked in the spa resort town of Vichy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Coco Chanel: 'The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud'
Image Credit: Wikipedia File Photo

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Quote of the day by Coco Chanel: 'The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud'
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