Quote of the day by Confucius: 'It is easy to hate and it is difficult to love...'

Quote of the day: Famous Chinese philosopher Confucius is known for his teachings on society, morality and righteousness. He propagated the value system and how an individual should function. Today, let's decode the meaning of one of this quotes on love and hate.

It is easy to hate and it is difficult to love. This is how the whole scheme of things works. All good things are difficult to achieve; and bad things are very easy to get. -- Confucius

Meaning of the quote

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Confucius here clearly explains how it is easier to hate and express dislike than to love something or someone. He further elaborates on how good things are always difficult to achieve in life while bad ones we get easily. It is a quote on human nature and the structure of life.

How hatred comes from jealousy, fear or the feeling of insecurity while love is an emotion which requires empathy and patience. There is a natural tendency to bow before the negative or fear first. But one needs to navigate through hurdles to get to the positive or good things.

Who was Confucius?

Born as Kong Qiu, Confucious was a Chinese philosopher who is traditionally considered the paragon of Chinese sages. His philosophical teachings, called Confucianism, emphasized personal and governmental morality, harmonious social relationships, righteousness, kindness, sincerity, and a ruler's responsibilities to lead by virtue.

He belongs to the Spring and Autumn period in Chinese history corresponding roughly to the first half of the Eastern Zhou. He championed the Silver Rule, or a negative form of the Golden Rule, advising, 'Do not do unto others what you do not want done to yourself.'

About Confucius's teachings

He started teaching after he turned 30, and taught more than 3,000 students in his life.

Confucius' teachings were later turned into an elaborate set of rules and practices by his numerous disciples and followers, who organized his teachings into the Analects. Confucius's disciples and his only grandson, Zisi, continued his philosophical school after his death.

He was regarded as the first teacher who advocated for public welfare and the spread of education in China.