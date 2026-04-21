Quote of the day by Confucius: 'The man who asks a question is a fool for a minute...'

Quote of the day: Always begin your day with a thoughtful and positive quote. Today, we shall go through a Confucius saying on how important to question the norm. He was a famous Chinese philosopher known for his teachings on society, morality and righteousness. Let's decode his popular quote:

"The man who asks a question is a fool for a minute, the man who does not ask is a fool for life." ― Confucius

Meaning of the quote

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Confucius here means that a man must ask a question as it is important for his learning, awareness and comprehension. One should not be scared to ask a question thinking that he or she may appear foolish at the moment. Because he who never raises a query will turn out to be a bigger fool later in life.

It is important to ask questions for gaining wisdom than stay silent and appear foolish or be embarrassed later.

About Confucius

Confucious was a Chinese philosopher who is traditionally considered the paragon of Chinese sages. His philosophical teachings, called Confucianism, emphasized personal and governmental morality, harmonious social relationships, righteousness, kindness, sincerity, and a ruler's responsibilities to lead by virtue.

He belongs to the Spring and Autumn period in Chinese history corresponding roughly to the first half of the Eastern Zhou. He championed the Silver Rule, or a negative form of the Golden Rule, advising, 'Do not do unto others what you do not want done to yourself.'

Confucius's teachings

He started teaching after he turned 30, and taught more than 3,000 students in his life. Confucius' teachings were later turned into an elaborate set of rules and practices by his numerous disciples and followers, who organized his teachings into the Analects. Confucius's disciples and his only grandson, Zisi, continued his philosophical school after his death.

He is regarded as the first teacher who advocated for public welfare and the spread of education in China.