Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone, 'All the good things that come...'

Quote of the day: Deepika Padukone (born 1986), one of India's most celebrated actors and global icons, remains one of the modern era's most impactful figures in public life. Honoured as one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, Padukone is widely praised for her versatile screen performances, mental health advocacy, and open, grounded reflections on life and resilience.
“All the good things that come out of some of the bad things that happen in our life, you don't necessarily realise in that moment, but as you know, sort of power through and time goes by...” — Deepika Padukone
This quote highlights a core principle of emotional resilience and perspective: the quiet gift of hindsight clarity. Padukone emphasises that during moments of adversity, hardship often masks its eventual positive outcomes. Rather than being consumed by immediate discomfort, she encourages persevering through difficult phases, trusting that time and endurance will eventually reveal the hidden growth, strength, and positive shifts emerging from those trials.
Born in Copenhagen and raised in Bengaluru, Padukone transitioned from a successful badminton lineage to become one of Hindi cinema’s highest-paid and most critically acclaimed performers. Her celebrated filmography includes landmark titles such as Om Shanti Om (2007), her breakout debut; Cocktail (2012) and Piku (2015), which established her dramatic depth; and global blockbusters like Padmaavat (2018) and Pathaan (2023). Beyond her cinema career, she founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation to destigmatise mental health awareness across India.
The philosophy of resilience, centred in Padukone’s words, reflects psychological growth through adversity. Rather than viewing setbacks as purely negative endpoints, this perspective frames hardship as an organic phase of personal development. By accepting life's unpredictable lows and continuing to push forward, individuals cultivate emotional strength, develop deeper empathy, and discover meaningful new chapters that only time can bring into view.
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