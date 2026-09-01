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Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone, 'I look at it everything...'

Deepika Padukone is an acclaimed Bollywood superstar whose filmography ranges from critically lauded dramas like Piku and Cocktail to grand period epics such as Padmaavat and record-breaking global action blockbusters including Pathaan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone, 'I look at it everything...'
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone, 'I look at it everything...'
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