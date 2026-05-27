Quote of the day by Diljit Dosanjh: 'Whatever religion you believe in, if you take almighty's name...'

Inspiring quotes: It is always a good idea to start your day with a fresh dose of encouraging words which can reassure your beliefs and give you a reason to smile. Today, in this series, let's revisit one of the famous lines by Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

"Whatever religion you believe in, if you take almighty's name and follow his words obediently, you will be safe to an extent." -- Diljit Dosanjh

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Meaning of the quote

Here, the actor-singer is highlighting the fact that no matter what religion an individual follows, remembering the almighty with utmost gratitude while following his path will ensure your wellbeing. He means such belief in the almighty, irrespective of whatever religious path one follows - is what leads to inner peace, stability and a sense of security in life.

The solid foundation of faith is supreme and helps one in feeling joy and abundance.

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Who is Diljit Dosanjh?

Diljit Dosanjh hails from Jalandhar, Punjab who kickstarted his musical journey in 2002 and gained recognition in Punjabi music with his albums Smile (2005), followed by Chocolate (2008), The Next Level (2009) with Yo Yo Honey Singh.

He made a cameo in the Punjabi movie Mel Karade Rabba in 2010 and began to pursue acting, debuting as a leading actor in the Punjabi movie The Lion of Punjab in 2011.

He entered the Social 50 chart by Billboard in 2020 after the release of his 11th album G.O.A.T and featured in various music charts, including the Canadian Albums Chart, the UK Asian chart by Official Charts Company and the New Zealand Hot Singles. His films, including Jatt & Juliet 2, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Honsla Rakh and Jatt & Juliet 3 are among the highest grossing Punjabi films in history.

Diljit Dosanjh's Bollywood debut

He entered Hindi movies in 2016 with the crime thriller Udta Punjab. This was followed by Good Newwz (2019). He was seen in Detective Sherdil and filmmaker Anurag Singh for Border 2. He will next be seen in the Imtiaz Ali-directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga.

In 2025, he debuted at the Met Gala, bringing his Punjabi heritage with a custom Maharaja ensemble featuring an ivory turban, gold embroidery, a cape, jewellery, and a ceremonial sword.

Not many know that Diljit Dosanjh became a US citizen in 2022. Reports suggest that he is married to an American citizen and the couple has a son.