Quote of the day by Dolly Parton: 'We cannot direct the wind...'

Quote of the day: As part of our series, on let's revisit one of the famous lines by legendary icon Dolly Parton, who died on August 25, 2026. Dubbed as the 'Queen of Country', Dolly was an American musician, songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman. Take a look below:
"We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails." -- Dolly Parton
Dolly used this quote, which means that while you cannot control external events in life, you can choose how you react and adapt to them. Things outside your power, such as sudden changes, challenges, or hard times, should not dampen your spirit.
The inspiring quote highlights that while you can't control certain forces to go your way but you can certainly bend and adjust to reach your goal.
Dolly Parton was one of the most honoured country performers in history. She received various accolades, including eleven Grammy Awards, three Emmy Awards and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, along with nominations for two Academy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award.
Late Dolly Parton wrote her first song when she was 6, and made her first recording at the age of 11. Her debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly, was released in 1967, beginning a career spanning nearly 60 years and 49 studio albums.
She composed more than 3,000 songs, including "I Will Always Love You", "Jolene", "Coat of Many Colors" and "9 to 5". As an actress, she starred in 9 to 5 (1980) and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), earning Golden Globe nominations for both, as well as Rhinestone (1984), Steel Magnolias (1989), Straight Talk (1992), and Joyful Noise (2012).
With estimated sales exceeding 100 million records, Dolly Parton is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Her music includes Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards.
She had 44 career top-10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over 40 years.
Her 49th and final solo studio album, Rockstar (2023), became her highest-charting Billboard 200 album, peaking at number three.
In an interview with People magazine on August 21, 2026, she opened up about having 'hard times' with her health and had overlooked some issues while caring for her husband. She was hospitalised the same day at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and died after a 'brief battle' with cancer on August 25 at age 80.
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