Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041747https://zeenews.india.com/people/quote-of-the-day-by-donald-trump-watch-listen-and-learn-you-can-t-3041747.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleQuote of the day by Donald Trump: 'Watch, listen, and learn, you can’t...'
QUOTE OF THE DAY

Quote of the day by Donald Trump: 'Watch, listen, and learn, you can’t...'

Quote of the day: In 2005, Trump married Slovenian model Melania Knauss and together they have a son named Barron.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Quote of the day by Donald Trump: 'Watch, listen, and learn, you can’t...' Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@ President Donald J. Trump

Quote of the day: It is time to start your day with some much-needed dose of positive words coming your way and how! So, readers, today let's take a look at US President Donald Trump's one of the most famous lines he said more than a decade ago, somewhere back in 2015 and it makes sense even today. Let's decode what it actually means.

"Watch, listen, and learn. You can’t know it all yourself. Anyone who thinks they do is destined for mediocrity." ― Donald Trump

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day by Marie Curie: 'Life is not easy for any of us'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meaning of the quote

US President Donald Trump's famous line highlights how important it is to watch, listen and then learn carefully. An individual can't boast of knowing it all - because it is humanly impossible. And if anybody thinks too highly of himself and believes that I know it all, it brings mediocrity - as the person refuses to change with the evolving times, feeling content in whatever he or she has or knows.

A person who feels he knows everything already is on the verge of stagnation and no growth. One should be filled with humility and be ready to learn by keen observation, listening power and watching your surroundings to finally lead in life and be miles away from mediocre stuff.

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the day from The Pursuit of Happyness: `Don`t ever let somebody tell you...`

Overconfidence can kill your dreams and can bring stagnation to your growth in career.

Meet US Prez Donald John Trump 

Donald Trump is the 47th president of the United States. A businessman turned politician, he also served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in economics. Trump led his family's real estate business in 1971, calling it the Trump Organization. He launched side ventures, many licensing the Trump name, and filed for six business bankruptcies in the 1990s and 2000s. 

He made headlines for hosting the reality television show 'The Apprentice' from 2004-2015. Presenting himself as a political outsider, Trump won the 2016 presidential election against Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump's wives and children

Trump got married to Ivana Zelníčková in 1977 and together they have three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. However, the duo got divorced in 1990, following his alleged affair with model and actress Marla Maples. 

Trump and Marla Maples tied the knot in 1993 and ended-up getting divorced in 1999. They have one daughter , Tiffany. 

In 2005, he married Slovenian model Melania Knauss and together they have a son named Barron.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran West Asia Conflict
Iran urges world to step in on West Asia war – What it means for oil and you
viral trending
'I love Indian customers': Chinese businesswoman's changed thinking goes viral
Mumbai news
Profiling to attack: Inside Mumbai stabbing horror, disturbing pattern | DNA
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer opens up on criticism that sparked his stunning transformation
UAE Quits OPEC
UAE quits of OPEC: What it means for oil prices, your wallet and power in Gulf
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH
World dance day
World Dance Day: Bollywood’s finest dancers who rule the screen
Assembly Election Exit Poll 2026
Exit polls 2026: Before May 4 verdict, Zee News’ Zeenia to drop big clues
Gujarat civic polls
BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls: 32 years, 72% strike rate, again clear mandate
Kerala murder case
Family feud or darker plot? Kerala mother-son murder case further unravels