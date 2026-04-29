Quote of the day by Donald Trump: 'Watch, listen, and learn, you can’t...'

Quote of the day: It is time to start your day with some much-needed dose of positive words coming your way and how! So, readers, today let's take a look at US President Donald Trump's one of the most famous lines he said more than a decade ago, somewhere back in 2015 and it makes sense even today. Let's decode what it actually means.

"Watch, listen, and learn. You can’t know it all yourself. Anyone who thinks they do is destined for mediocrity." ― Donald Trump

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Meaning of the quote

US President Donald Trump's famous line highlights how important it is to watch, listen and then learn carefully. An individual can't boast of knowing it all - because it is humanly impossible. And if anybody thinks too highly of himself and believes that I know it all, it brings mediocrity - as the person refuses to change with the evolving times, feeling content in whatever he or she has or knows.

A person who feels he knows everything already is on the verge of stagnation and no growth. One should be filled with humility and be ready to learn by keen observation, listening power and watching your surroundings to finally lead in life and be miles away from mediocre stuff.

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Overconfidence can kill your dreams and can bring stagnation to your growth in career.

Meet US Prez Donald John Trump

Donald Trump is the 47th president of the United States. A businessman turned politician, he also served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in economics. Trump led his family's real estate business in 1971, calling it the Trump Organization. He launched side ventures, many licensing the Trump name, and filed for six business bankruptcies in the 1990s and 2000s.

He made headlines for hosting the reality television show 'The Apprentice' from 2004-2015. Presenting himself as a political outsider, Trump won the 2016 presidential election against Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump's wives and children

Trump got married to Ivana Zelníčková in 1977 and together they have three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. However, the duo got divorced in 1990, following his alleged affair with model and actress Marla Maples.

Trump and Marla Maples tied the knot in 1993 and ended-up getting divorced in 1999. They have one daughter , Tiffany.

In 2005, he married Slovenian model Melania Knauss and together they have a son named Barron.