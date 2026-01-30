Quote of the Day by Dr BR Ambedkar: 'Freedom of mind is the real freedom…'

Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891. A profound thinker, social reformer, and champion of human rights, Ambedkar dedicated his life to the struggle for equality, dignity, and justice.

His ideas continue to inspire generations through his emphasis on education, self-respect, and resistance against social injustice. Ambedkar worked tirelessly for the rights of marginalized communities in India and envisioned a society based on liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Quote of the Day

“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.

A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man.

One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man.

One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead.

Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence.”

Meaning of the Quote

This quote emphasizes that true freedom lies in independent thinking. Real freedom means being able to question, reason, and choose one’s own beliefs and values instead of blindly following what society or authority imposes.

Ambedkar teaches us that even without physical chains, a person who unquestioningly obeys traditions, customs, or oppressive norms remains mentally enslaved. Such a person may appear free outwardly but is imprisoned within their own mind.

A life without curiosity, self-awareness, and independent thought becomes an empty existence, merely surviving rather than truly living.

To think freely is what makes us fully human. Our ability to reason, imagine, and challenge injustice proves that we exist as conscious individuals and not just as bodies moving through routines.

About Dr BR Ambedkar

Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was India’s first Law Minister and the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution. He was a fearless advocate for Dalits and women, fought against untouchability, and worked for social equality throughout his life.

Born in Madhya Pradesh to a Mahar family, Ambedkar faced severe caste discrimination from childhood. His father served in the British Indian Army at the Mhow cantonment.

In school, Ambedkar and other “untouchable” children were segregated and denied basic dignity. They were not allowed to sit inside the classroom. For drinking water, someone from a higher caste had to pour it from a height, as they were not permitted to touch the vessel or the water themselves.

In 1897, his family moved to Mumbai, where he became the only untouchable student enrolled at Elphinstone High School. In 1907, he passed his matriculation examination and later joined Elphinstone College, becoming the first from his Mahar caste to do so.

Despite social barriers, Ambedkar pursued higher education abroad, earning doctorates in economics from Columbia University and the London School of Economics.

As a political leader, he demanded separate electorates for the “depressed classes,” which resulted in the Poona Pact with Mahatma Gandhi in 1932, securing reserved seats in legislatures.

After independence in 1947, he was appointed India’s first Law Minister and played a central role in framing the Constitution.

Disillusioned with caste discrimination within Hinduism, Ambedkar converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956, embracing a path of equality and compassion. He passed away on December 6, 1956.