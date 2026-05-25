Quote of the day by Elon Musk on focus and work ethic, 'I think certainly being focused...'

“I think certainly being focused on something that you are confident will have high value to someone else, and just being really rigorous in making that assessment. Because the natural human tendency is wishful thinking. So, a challenge for entrepreneurs is to say what's the difference between really believing in your ideals and sticking to them versus pursuing some unrealistic dream that doesn't actually have merit and that is a really difficult thing that you can tell the difference between those two. So you need to be very rigorous in your self-analysis.

I think extremely tenacious and then just work like hell, I mean, you just have to put in, you know, 80-100 hours every week. All those things improve the odds of success. If other people are putting in 40-hour workweeks and you are putting in 100-hour workweeks, then even if you are doing the same thing, you know that you will achieve in four months what it takes them a year to achieve,” Elon Musk said in an old interview with Vator TV.

What does it mean

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Elon Musk’s advice for entrepreneurs revolves around two tightly connected ideas: being extremely honest about what is worth pursuing, and then applying unusually high levels of effort once that direction is chosen.

At the core of his thinking is the importance of rigorous self-assessment. He warns that one of the most common traps for entrepreneurs is confusing optimism with reality. It is easy to become attached to an idea and assume it has high value simply because it feels exciting or meaningful personally. However, he stresses that the real test is whether the idea creates genuine value for other people at scale. This requires constantly questioning assumptions, stripping away emotional attachment, and being willing to accept that even a strongly held belief might not survive practical scrutiny.

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This distinction matters because, in his view, wishful thinking is a natural human tendency. People tend to overestimate the strength of their ideas and underestimate the difficulty of execution. Musk suggests that avoiding this trap is one of the hardest parts of entrepreneurship.

Once an idea passes that level of scrutiny, he shifts focus to execution and effort. Here, his argument becomes straightforward but demanding: success is heavily influenced by how much time and intensity you dedicate compared to others working on similar goals. He highlights the compounding effect of sustained effort over time. If one person consistently works significantly more hours and maintains focus on the same objective, even small daily advantages accumulate into large differences in output and progress.

However, his point is not just about working long hours in isolation. It is about focused intensity, directing that effort toward a clearly validated goal. In his framing, working hard on the wrong thing is just wasted energy, while working hard on the right thing dramatically increases the probability of success.

Taken together, his advice paints entrepreneurship as a dual discipline. The first is intellectual clarity: constantly questioning whether what you are building is truly valuable and not just personally appealing. The second is operational intensity: once you are confident in the direction, committing to an exceptionally high level of work and persistence.

Overall, Musk’s message is that success is not driven by inspiration alone or effort alone, but by the combination of disciplined thinking and extreme execution.