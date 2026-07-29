Quote of the day by Farhan Akhtar, 'Every time I look into...'

Quote of the Day: Farhan Akhtar is one of Indian cinema's most dynamic and multi-faceted talents, celebrated for his exceptional versatility as an actor, director, writer, producer, and singer. Beyond his artistic brilliance and narrative innovation, he is widely recognised for his steadfast commitment to social causes, principled living, and advocating for gender equality both through his art and his personal endeavors.
“Every time I look into the mirror, I want to see a man whose mother, sister, wife and daughter are proud to call their own.” – Farhan Akhtar
This profound statement serves as a powerful testament to personal accountability, empathy, and integrity in daily life. Farhan Akhtar shifts the focus of personal growth away from external achievements or societal acclaim, anchoring a person's true worth in how honourably they treat and respect the women in their lives. By placing the judgment of his character in the hands of his mother, sister, wife, and daughter, he emphasises that genuine self-respect is built on moral responsibility, love, and respect within one's closest relationships.
The deeper psychological directive embedded in his words is a call to align internal character with actions that uplift and respect others. Looking into the mirror becomes an exercise in self-examination rather than vanity, encouraging individuals to evaluate whether their daily conduct reflects values of dignity, equality, and care. True manhood and strength, as Akhtar suggests, are defined by earned trust and pride from those who know you best, reminding us that living with integrity creates a lasting impact that begins right at home.
Farhan Akhtar is an acclaimed Indian actor, director, screenwriter, producer, and playback singer who has left an indelible mark on modern Hindi cinema. He made a ground-breaking directorial debut with the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai, which redefined contemporary storytelling in Indian film, before earning widespread critical acclaim for his intense, transformative performances in landmark movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Beyond his stellar career in entertainment as the co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Akhtar is a passionate social advocate and gender-equality champion. He launched the MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) initiative to drive awareness, challenge toxic masculinity, and promote safety and respect for women across India. His journey reflects creative excellence, courageous leadership, and an enduring commitment to using his platform for positive societal change.
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