Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: 'Don't bend; don't water it down; don't try to....'

Quote of the day: Franz Kafka (1883–1924) was a German-speaking Czech Jewish novelist and short-story writer widely regarded as one of the most influential authors of the 20th century. His works explored themes of alienation, existential anxiety and absurd bureaucracy, and are often described as “Kafkaesque.” Let’s take a look at one of his most powerful and thought-provoking quotes.

Quote of the day

“Don't bend; don't water it down; don't try to make it logical; don't edit your own soul according to the fashion. Rather, follow your most intense obsessions mercilessly.”

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Meaning of the quote

The quote means that a person should not change who they truly are just to fit into society’s expectations or trends. “Don’t bend” and “don’t water it down” suggest that you should not weaken your thoughts, creativity, emotions or personality to make others comfortable. It tells people to stop over-editing themselves in order to appear more acceptable, logical or fashionable in the eyes of the world.

The second part of the quote, “follow your most intense obsessions mercilessly,” is about passionately pursuing the things that deeply excite and inspire you, even if they seem unusual to others. It suggests that true individuality and meaningful work come from being authentic and fearless rather than constantly seeking approval. The quote celebrates self-expression, passion and staying true to your inner voice.

Also Read: Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'A man is born alone and dies alone'

Who was Franz Kafka?

Franz Kafka (3 July 1883 – 3 June 1924) was a German-speaking Jewish writer from Prague. He is considered one of the most influential figures in 20th-century literature, with stories often featuring isolated characters facing bizarre situations, giving rise to the term “Kafkaesque” to describe such experiences.

Kafka trained as a lawyer and worked in legal and insurance jobs for much of his life. Despite this, he always considered writing his true calling, though only a few of his works were published during his lifetime. He wrote extensively to family and friends, particularly to his father, with whom he had a complicated relationship. Kafka died of tuberculosis at the age of 40.

After his death, his friend and literary executor Max Brod disobeyed Kafka’s wish to have his unpublished works destroyed, bringing much of his writing to light.

Some of his most famous works include The Metamorphosis, The Trial and The Castle.