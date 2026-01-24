Quote of the day by Gary Vaynerchuk: 'Being unafraid of making mistakes makes everything easy for me…'

Quote of the day: Gary Vaynerchuk is one of the most popular podcasters, entrepreneurs, and motivational speakers among Gen Z. His quotes often emphasize hustle, patience, and gratitude, while encouraging people to pursue their dreams with passion. He stresses the importance of self-reliance, ignoring others’ judgments, and understanding that success comes from consistent effort and building one’s own brand.

Today’s Quote of the Day

“Being unafraid of making mistakes makes everything easy for me. Not worrying about what people think frees you to do things, and doing things allows you to win or learn from your loss—which means you win either way. Hear me now: you are better off being wrong ten times and being right three than you are if you try only three times and always get it right.”

Meaning of This Quote

The quote highlights the importance of fearlessness and action in personal growth. It suggests that when you stop worrying about making mistakes or about others’ opinions, you gain the freedom to act. Taking action, even when it results in failure, helps you either succeed or learn valuable lessons. In this way, mistakes are not losses but opportunities for growth. The quote ultimately emphasizes that trying often and learning from failures is far more rewarding than playing safe, attempting only a few times, and limiting your potential.

Who Is Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is an American entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker, and prominent digital creator. He first gained recognition as a wine critic while helping expand his family’s wine business, before transitioning into the world of digital marketing and social media. He is the chairman of the New York–based communications group VaynerX and the CEO of its flagship agency, VaynerMedia.

Vaynerchuk is also a co-founder of ventures such as restaurant reservation platform Resy and Empathy Wines. He graduated in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in management science from Mount Ida College in Massachusetts. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the most influential voices in social media marketing and entrepreneurship, earning a spot on Forbes’ list of Top Social Influencers in 2017.

With a global following of over 40 million across platforms as of 2026, Gary Vaynerchuk has authored several New York Times bestsellers, including Crush It!, Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook, and his 2024 releases Day Trading Attention and the children’s book Meet Me in the Middle.