Quote of the day by Giorgia Meloni: 'I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian'

Inspiring quotes: Starting off your day with a powerful thought-provoking quote, sending you some positivity is what we need, right? So, today, let's go back in time and revisit a famous quote by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on taking pride in your roots, heritage and culture.

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"They want to call us parent 1, parent 2, gender LGBT, citizen X, with code numbers. But we are not code numbers… and we'll defend our identity. I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian. You will not take that away from me! - Giorgia Meloni (Prime Minister of Italy)

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Meaning of the quote

The excerpt is from Giorgia Meloni's famous speech made during a political rally in Rome in October 2019 while leading the conservative Brothers of Italy party. This was the viral quote which became a rallying cry for her political base.

The speech emphasized on taking pride in Italian heritage and Christian values over what she views as a globalist, secular culture.

About Giorgia Meloni's life and times

Giorgia Meloni is serving as the Prime Minister of Italy since October 2022. She is the first woman to hold the office and the head of the second-longest government in the history of the Italian Republic. A member of the Chamber of Deputies since 2006, she has been president of the right-wing to far-right party Brothers of Italy (FdI) since 2014.

Meloni is a conservative and right-wing populist who is also a critic of globalism. She is opposed to euthanasia, same-sex marriage, and same-sex parenting, stating that nuclear families are exclusively headed by male–female pairs.

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Giorgia Meloni's personal life

Meloni was in a relationship with Andrea Giambruno, a journalist working for Mediaset TV channels in 2015 and the couple has a daughter, Ginevra, born in September 2016.

However, announced her split with Giambruno, following his off-air statements transmitted by the television program Striscia la notizia in 2023.

In addition to her native Italian, Meloni speaks English, Spanish, and French.

Meloni was ranked as the seventh most powerful woman in the world in 2022 by Forbes and placed her third in 2023 and 2024.