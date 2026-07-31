/Quote of the day by Giorgio Armani: 'There are always protests, whether you do something good or bad'

Inspiring quotes: Let's start the day with a positive thought, and what better way to get that channelled than reading some inspiring words by famous personalities. Today, we shall pick up a quote by ace fashion designer Giorgio Armani, whose work and quotes can encourage you to do well in life and not get affected by any negative thoughts. Let's decode the quote below:
"There are always protests, whether you do something good or bad. Even if you do something beneficial, people say you do it because it's advertising." -- Giorgio Armani
Here, Armani hints at the fact that people often react to your actions, whether it is good or bad. Your actions will be subjected to public scepticism and differing personal opinions. He highlighted how whatever you do, and even if it is for the good of the people, some will object and doubt your intent.
People will react to your actions, casting doubts and questioning your hidden motives.
Giorgio Armani was an influential fashion figure globally and credited for many celebrity red-carpet stylings. He first got recognition for his work with fashion house Cerruti 1881. In 1975, he set up his own company, Armani, which later diversified into music, sport, and luxury hotels. By 2001, Armani had achieved widespread acclaim as the most successful designer of Italian origin.
His staggering net worth, comprising his huge fashion empire, is valued at more than $12.1 billion. He was ranked among the top 200 billionaires in the world, according to Forbes.
Armani remained unwell for a brief period and died at his home. His company announced that Armani had 'passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones' in a social media post. He was 91.
The legendary fashion icon didn't have any direct descendants, as he didn't marry or have kids. But Giorgio Armani’s elder sister, Rosanna, his nieces, Silvana and Roberta, and his nephew, Andrea Camerana, have important positions in the label’s leadership roles, as per a Financial Times report.
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