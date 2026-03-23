Quote of the day by Guru Nanak Dev ji: 'Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth are not.....'

Quote of the Day: Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and the founder of Sikhism, is revered for his teachings on equality, spirituality, and truth. It is believed that Nanak travelled far and wide across Asia, spreading the message of Ik Onkar—the idea that one universal God dwells in all creation and represents the eternal truth.

Through this philosophy, he laid the foundation of a unique spiritual, social, and moral framework based on equality, brotherhood, goodness, and virtue.

Guru Nanak’s teachings are preserved in the form of 974 poetic hymns, or shabads, in the holy Sikh scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib. Some of the most significant prayers include the Japji Sahib. His birth anniversary is celebrated annually as Guru Nanak Gurpurab across India.

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Quote of the Day

''Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth - these are not even equal to an ant filled with the love of God”

Meaning of the Quote

This quote, often attributed to the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, highlights the idea that material wealth and worldly power hold little value when compared to spiritual richness. Kings and emperors may possess vast lands, riches, and authority, but these external possessions are temporary and do not define true fulfillment or inner peace.

The “ant filled with the love of God” symbolises a humble being who may appear insignificant in the material world, yet is spiritually abundant. This comparison emphasizes that even the smallest creature, if devoted and connected to the divine, holds greater worth than the most powerful ruler who lacks spiritual awareness or devotion.

At a deeper level, the quote challenges society’s tendency to measure success through wealth, status, and power. It suggests that true greatness lies in devotion, humility, and a connection with the divine. Love for God brings inner contentment, purpose, and peace—qualities that no amount of material wealth can provid

Teachings of Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s philosophy is rooted in three core principles—Naam Japo (meditating on God’s name), Kirat Karo (earning an honest living), and Vand Chakko (sharing with others). Together, these ideals promote a life of spirituality, integrity, and compassion.

He strongly opposed social inequalities, particularly the caste system, and advocated for unity and equality among all people. This vision is reflected in the concept of Langar, the community kitchen where individuals from all backgrounds sit and eat together as equals, breaking barriers of class and caste.

His teachings, preserved in the Guru Granth Sahib, continue to guide millions, promoting values of humility, selfless service, and devotion beyond rituals or superficial distinctions.