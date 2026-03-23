Quote of the day by Guru Nanak Dev ji: 'Only fools argue whether to eat meat or not....'

Quote of the Day: Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and the founder of Sikhism, is revered for his teachings on equality, spirituality, and truth. It is believed that Nanak travelled far and wide across Asia, spreading the message of Ik Onkar—the idea that one universal God dwells in all creation and represents the eternal truth.

Through this philosophy, he laid the foundation of a unique spiritual, social, and moral framework based on equality, brotherhood, goodness, and virtue.

Guru Nanak’s teachings are preserved in the form of 974 poetic hymns, or shabads, in the holy Sikh scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib. Some of the most significant prayers include the Japji Sahib. His birth anniversary is celebrated annually as Guru Nanak Gurpurab across India.

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Quote of the Day

"Only fools argue whether to eat meat or not. They don't understand truth, nor do they meditate on it. Who can define what is meat and what is plant? Who knows where the sin lies, being a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian?"

Meaning of the Quote

The quote challenges the age-old debate around vegetarianism and non-vegetarianism by shifting the focus from dietary choices to deeper spiritual understanding. It criticises those who engage in rigid arguments about food, suggesting that such debates are superficial and miss the essence of truth.

At its core, the statement questions the moral certainty people attach to what they eat. By asking who can truly define what is “meat” and what is “plant,” the quote blurs the boundaries humans often create, highlighting the interconnectedness of all life. It suggests that moral judgment cannot be reduced to simple categories or labels.

The quote further emphasises that true wisdom lies not in outward practices but in inner reflection and awareness. According to this perspective, individuals who argue over right and wrong without deeper contemplation fail to grasp the larger spiritual truth.

Ultimately, the message underlines that the concept of “sin” is far more complex than dietary habits. It implies that intention, consciousness, and one’s overall actions carry greater moral significance than whether one chooses to be vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

Teachings of Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s philosophy is rooted in three core principles—Naam Japo (meditating on God’s name), Kirat Karo (earning an honest living), and Vand Chakko (sharing with others). Together, these ideals promote a life of spirituality, integrity, and compassion.

He strongly opposed social inequalities, particularly the caste system, and advocated for unity and equality among all people. This vision is reflected in the concept of Langar, the community kitchen where individuals from all backgrounds sit and eat together as equals, breaking barriers of class and caste.

His teachings, preserved in the Guru Granth Sahib, continue to guide millions, promoting values of humility, selfless service, and devotion beyond rituals or superficial distinctions.