Quote of the day by Harivansh Rai Bachchan: 'Live not like a flower, you will...'

Quote of the day: Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a towering figure in 20th-century Hindi literature and is best known as a pioneer of the Nayi Kavita (romantic upsurge) movement. He is widely remembered for his iconic work Madhushala.

He was the father of superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the grandfather of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. His wife, Teji Bachchan, was a noted social activist. The legendary poet was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1976 for his contribution to Hindi literature.

“Live not like a flower, you’ll disintegrate the day you blossom; live like a stone, for once when carved, you’ll be a form of god.”

The quote suggests that living like a flower symbolizes a life focused on beauty, comfort, or quick success something that may appear attractive but does not last long. A flower blooms briefly and then withers, just as fame or achievements gained easily can fade quickly. It warns against living only for momentary glory, as such a life is fragile and can “disintegrate” once it reaches its peak.

Living like a stone, on the other hand, represents strength, patience, and endurance. A stone may seem ordinary, but when carved through effort and struggle, it becomes a statue or a form of god something lasting and meaningful. The quote encourages embracing challenges and discipline, as they shape a person into someone strong and respected. True greatness comes not from quick beauty, but from being shaped over time by hard work and perseverance.

Who Was Harivansh Rai Bachchan?

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was born on 27 November 1907 in Babupatti, United Provinces of Agra and Oudh (British India), into a Hindu Kayastha family. His original family name was Srivastava.

He adopted the pen name “Bachchan” (meaning child) for his Hindi poetry. From 1941 to 1957, he taught in the English Department at Allahabad University and later spent two years at St Catharine’s College, Cambridge, where he completed a PhD on the works of W. B. Yeats.

Bachchan was first married to Shyama in 1926, who passed away due to tuberculosis in 1936. In 1941, he married Teji Suri. Their elder son Amitabh Bachchan was born on 11 October 1942, followed by their younger son Ajitabh on 18 May 1947. As both Teji and Harivansh opposed the caste system, they chose “Bachchan” as their children’s surname instead of their caste name.

In popular culture, Bachchan’s work has been widely adapted in films and music. Verses from his poem Agneepath were used in the 1990 film Agneepath starring Amitabh Bachchan, and later in its 2012 remake starring Hrithik Roshan. His poetry has also appeared in television serials such as Ishqbaaz.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan passed away on 18 January 2003 due to respiratory failure, leaving behind a timeless legacy in Hindi literature.