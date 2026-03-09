Quote of the day by Irrfan Khan: 'Wanting fame is a disease and one day....'

Quote of the Day: Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved Bollywood stars who was not only appreciated for his body of work but also admired for his wisdom. His career spanned over 30 years, and he is still remembered as one of the finest actors in world cinema.

He received numerous accolades during his career, including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award. In 2021, he was posthumously awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

He made his film debut with a small role in Salaam Bombay! in 1988. Over the years, he appeared in several global productions, including the Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and Life of Pi (2012), as well as Hollywood blockbusters like The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and Jurassic World (2015).

He was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

“Wanting fame is a disease and one day, I will want to be free from this disease, from this desire. Where fame doesn’t matter. Where just experiencing life and being okay with it is enough.”

Meaning of the Quote

This quote by Irrfan Khan reflects a deep realization about fame and inner peace. In the first part, he calls the desire for fame a “disease.” By this, he means that constantly wanting recognition, attention, and validation from the world can trap a person in endless dissatisfaction. Fame can make people dependent on public approval, where happiness depends on applause, popularity, or success. Irrfan acknowledges that even successful people can feel burdened by this desire because it keeps them chasing something external instead of feeling content within themselves.

In the second part of the quote, he talks about a future freedom from that desire. He imagines a state where fame no longer matters and where simply experiencing life is enough. This reflects a more spiritual and philosophical outlook, valuing peace, authenticity, and the simple moments of life over public recognition. The quote suggests that true fulfillment comes not from being admired by others but from being comfortable with oneself and appreciating life as it is.

More About Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan was born on 7 January 1967 into a Pashtun family in Tonk. His family ran a tyre business. He spent his early life in Tonk and later moved to Jaipur.

Irrfan was good at cricket and was selected to play in the CK Nayudu Trophy for emerging players in the under-23 category, a tournament seen as a stepping stone to first-class cricket in India. However, due to a lack of financial resources, he could not travel to participate.

In Jaipur, Khan was introduced to noted theatre artists and performed in several stage productions. He completed his MA in Jaipur before joining the National School of Drama in New Delhi in 1984 to study acting.

During his early days in Mumbai, he even worked as an air-conditioner repairman and once visited the home of his acting inspiration, Rajesh Khanna, in 1984.

On 23 February 1995, Khan married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. The couple had two sons, Babil Khan and Ayan.

In March 2018, he announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Neuroendocrine cancer. He sought treatment in the UK for about a year and returned to India in February 2019.

Khan was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on 28 April 2020 for treatment of a colon infection caused by the disease. Sadly, he passed away the next day, on 29 April 2020, at the age of 53.