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Quote of the day by Isaac Newton: 'To every action there is always opposed an equal reaction'

Newton contributed to and refined the scientific method, and his work is considered the most influential in bringing forth modern science.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Isaac Newton: 'To every action there is always opposed an equal reaction'
Image Credit: Wikipedia File Photo

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Quote of the day by Isaac Newton: 'To every action there is always opposed an equal reaction'
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