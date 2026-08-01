/Quote of the day by Isaac Newton: 'To every action there is always opposed an equal reaction'

Inspiring quotes: What better way to start your mornings on a happy note than by revisiting some encouraging and inspiring words shared by global figures. Today, we shall try to understand and decode one of the famous quotes by Sir Isaac Newton on his third law of motion. Take a look below:
"To every action there is always opposed an equal reaction" -- Sir Isaac Newton
This is Newton's Third Law Of Motion which reflects on the theory that forces always come in pairs. When you push or pull an object, that object pushes or pulls you back with the exact same strength, but in the opposite direction.
This rule is known as Newton's Third Law of Motion. It also means that a single force by itself does not exist. Every push or pull involves two objects interacting. The force on the first object is the exact same size as the force on the second object.
If object A pushes object B forward, object B pushes object A backward.
The two forces act on different bodies, which is why they do not cancel each other out.
Newton was an English polymath who was a mathematician, physicist, astronomer, alchemist, theologian, author and inventor. His book Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica (Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy), first published in 1687, achieved the first great unification in physics and established classical mechanics.
Newton contributed to and refined the scientific method, and his work is considered the most influential in bringing forth modern science.
Newton's work is said to 'distinctly advance every branch of mathematics then studied'. His work on calculus, usually referred to as fluxions, began in 1664, and by 20 May 1665, as seen in a manuscript, Newton 'had already developed the calculus to the point where he could compute the tangent and the curvature at any point of a continuous curve', according to Wikipedia.
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