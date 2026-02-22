Quote of the day by Jane Austen: 'It isn't what we say or think...'

"It isn't what we say or think that defines us, but what we do."

— Jane Austen (1775–1817)

This simple yet profound statement from Jane Austen reminds us that our true character is revealed not through words or intentions, but through actions. While thoughts and speech reflect our internal world, it is the choices we make and the deeds we carry out that leave a lasting impression on others and define our legacy. In essence, Austen highlights the power of accountability, urging us to align our actions with the values we profess.

Understanding the Meaning

Austen’s quote emphasises that integrity and character are demonstrated through behaviour rather than rhetoric. Many people may articulate noble ideas or hold virtuous intentions, but without tangible actions, these remain abstract and unproven. By valuing deeds over words, Austen challenges her readers to live with purpose and authenticity. In a broader sense, this message transcends her novels, serving as timeless guidance for personal growth and moral responsibility.

The Life of Jane Austen

Jane Austen was born at Steventon Rectory in Hampshire, England, to Reverend George Austen and Cassandra Leigh Austen. She was the seventh of eight children in a lively and intellectually rich household, surrounded by books, conversation, and creative encouragement. From an early age, Austen displayed remarkable literary talent, completing early drafts of Northanger Abbey, Sense & Sensibility, and Pride and Prejudice by the age of 23. Despite her early accomplishments, Northanger Abbey would not be published until after her death.

A Lasting Legacy

Since her passing in 1817, Jane Austen’s novels have never truly left public consciousness. Her works continue to captivate readers with their wit, keen social observation, and enduring insights into human behaviour. Countless adaptations for film and television have brought her stories to new generations, proving that Austen’s reflections on character, society, and the importance of action remain as relevant today as they were over two centuries ago.