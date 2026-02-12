Quote of the day by Jean-Paul Sartre: 'Man is condemned to be free...'

Quote of the day: Jean-Paul Sartre's work influenced sociology, critical theory and literary studies. Today, let's try to understand the deeper meaning of a quote shared by famous philosopher giving us an overview on what he said about man and limitless freedom around.

“Man is condemned to be free; because once thrown into the world, he is responsible for everything he does. It is up to you to give [life] a meaning.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

― Jean-Paul Sartre

Meaning of the quote

Jean-Paul Sartre's quote on 'man is condemned to be free...' means that humans can't escape the burden of radical freedom and personal responsibility for their choices. It refers to the fact that because we are free, we are accountable for our actions. Sartre believed that we as humans have limitless freedom because the world is empty, & we have the freedom to make choices and decide on our values to build the world we want to live in.

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Chanakya: 'A man is born alone and dies...'

The phrase appears in Sartre's 'Existentialism is a Humanism' and in his work 'Being and Nothingness'.

Who was Jean-Paul Sartre?

Jean-Paul Sartre was a famous French philosopher, playwright, novelist, screenwriter and a literary critic, who is widely revered as a prominent figure in in 20th-century French philosophy and Marxism. He was also one of the key figures in the philosophy of existentialism and phenomenology.

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Sadhguru: 'The only thing that stands between you and your well-being is a…'

Sartre was given the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature despite attempting to refuse it. He was quoted as saying, 'a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution.'

One of his best-known plays, Huis-clos (No Exit), has the famous line "L'enfer, c'est les autres", meaning 'Hell is other people.' Sartre's major work of fiction was The Roads to Freedom trilogy which charts the progression of how World War II affected Sartre's ideas.

Some of his famous plays include Plays Bariona, The Flies, No Exit, The Respectful Prostitute,

The Victors (Men Without Shadows), In the Mesh, Dirty Hands (Crime Passionnel, The Assassin, Red Gloves ), Intimacy, The Devil and the Good Lord (Lucifer and the Lord) among many others.