Quote of the day by Jeffrey Archer: 'We all make mistakes but one has to move on'

Quote of the day: A fresh morning laced with some words of wisdom seems perfect to start your day on a brighter note. Remembering the legendary Jeffrey Archer today, we shall revisit one of his famous sayings which delves upon the basic human nature and how one must move on in life and not get stuck at a point.
"We all make mistakes but one has to move on." - Jeffrey Archer
Jeffrey Archer, in this simple yet powerful quote, highlights how important it is to understand that everyone makes mistakes in life but one must acknowledge it, learn from it and move on. A person cannot be stuck at one point dwelling upon the mistake and not have the urge to move ahead - that brings stagnancy.
We all must learn from our past mistakes and move on to achieve greater goals. Each mistake teaches us to explore newer dimensions. Jeffrey would address quite often about human flaws, reflecting on his own time in prison and public setbacks.
This quote by him, brings focus on the necessity of accepting past errors without letting them halt personal progress or future success.
Jeffrey Archer was a famous British novelist and politician. He was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Louth (Lincolnshire) from 1969 to 1974, but did not seek re-election after almost going bankrupt. Archer revived his fortunes as a novelist. His novel Kane and Abel (1979) remains one of the best-selling books in the world, with an estimated 34 million copies sold globally. His books have sold more than 320 million copies worldwide.
Archer returned to politics and was the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party from 1985 to 1986; he resigned after a newspaper accused him of paying money to a sex worker.
Archer published 42 works which have been translated into 33 languages, with combined sales of more than 275 million copies.
Archer retired from the House of Lords in 2024. He breathed his last on October 5, 2026, at his home in London, aged 86.
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