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Quote of the day by Jr NTR, 'I believe in doing what...'

Actor Jr NTR emphasised the importance of single-minded focus and continuous growth in his chosen craft, stating that he channels all his energy into mastering what he loves most.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Jr NTR, 'I believe in doing what...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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