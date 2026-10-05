Quote of the day by Jr NTR, 'I believe in doing what...'

Quote of the day: Jr NTR is a celebrated Indian actor and one of the most prominent stars in Telugu and Pan-Indian cinema. Renowned for his powerful screen presence, extraordinary versatility, intense dialogue delivery, and exceptional dancing skills, he has established himself as a dominant force in contemporary Indian entertainment. Honoured with numerous prestigious accolades including two Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards South, he has delivered landmark performances across genres, earning worldwide acclaim for his transformative roles and standing as a cultural icon for generations of film lovers.
“I believe in doing what I am best at. I don't want to waste my energy in other things; instead, I would put all that in reaching the next level in a craft that I love the most.” - Jr NTR
This quote emphasises the power of laser-sharp focus, dedication, and mastery over one's core passion. Jr NTR highlights the importance of channeling one's time and energy into honing innate strengths rather than getting distracted by peripheral pursuits. It serves as an inspiring reminder that true artistic growth and excellence come from a relentless commitment to pushing personal boundaries and constantly elevating one's chosen craft.
Born in Hyderabad, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., affectionately known as "Man of Masses Jr NTR," belongs to the legendary Nandamuri film family and trained in Kuchipudi dance during his early years. He made his debut as a lead actor in 2001 with Ninnu Choodalani, before scoring his massive breakout with S.S. Rajamouli's blockbuster Student No. 1. Over his illustrious career spanning over two decades, he has starred in iconic hits such as Simhadri, Yamadonga, Temper, Janatha Garage, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and the global phenomenon RRR, followed by the action drama Devara: Part 1.
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