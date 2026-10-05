Quote of the day by Jr NTR, 'I believe in doing what...'

Born in Hyderabad, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., affectionately known as "Man of Masses Jr NTR," belongs to the legendary Nandamuri film family and trained in Kuchipudi dance during his early years. He made his debut as a lead actor in 2001 with Ninnu Choodalani, before scoring his massive breakout with S.S. Rajamouli's blockbuster Student No. 1. Over his illustrious career spanning over two decades, he has starred in iconic hits such as Simhadri, Yamadonga, Temper, Janatha Garage, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and the global phenomenon RRR, followed by the action drama Devara: Part 1.