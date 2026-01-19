Quote Of The Day: Hollywood's iconic actress Julia Roberts was once asked in a Vogue interview about a myriad things related to movies and her personal life. When asked whether she uses any artificial methods to preserve her lustrous youth, Julia replied:

"Pickling. I put my head in the jar every other Saturday for 18 hours. It does wonders. The smell is awful."

When probed further, she gave an inspiring answer reading:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"No – serious answer. Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this – and I say it usually as kind of a joke – but I do believe in the love of a good man. I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy. And anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are."

Meaning Of The Quote

The iconic actress is known for her acting chops and incredible body of work. The answer that she gave in her 2024 Vogue interview reflects deeply on the way she leads her life and how a perfect work-life balance is essential in leading a stress-free life. Her top-notch career and loving partner add up for what makes Julia Roberts a great personality and a winner in life.

Who Is Julia Roberts?

Julia Fiona Roberts is a proud owner of an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. She got name and fame because of relatable characters across various genres - romantic comedies, dramas, thrillers, and independent films.

Not many know that she wanted to be a veterinarian as a child and even played the clarinet in her school band. After graduating from high school, she headed to New York City to pursue a career in acting. Once there, she signed with the Click Modeling Agency and enrolled in acting classes.



After her first TV debut in the first season of the series Crime Story, back in 1987, Julia Roberts made her big screen debut in the dramedy Satisfaction (1988). In 1988, she was seen in fourth-season finale of Miami Vice and her first critical success with moviegoers came with the independent romantic comedy Mystic Pizza.

About Julia Roberts Filmography

She got her breaththrough as an actor in Mystic Pizza (1988), Steel Magnolias (1989) but it was with Pretty Woman (1990), My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), Notting Hill (1999), and Runaway Bride (1999) which earned her a top spot in Hollywood.

She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the title role in the biographical drama Erin Brockovich (2000). She was later seen in Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean's Twelve (2004), Charlie Wilson's War (2007), Valentine's Day (2010), Eat Pray Love (2010), August: Osage County (2013), Wonder (2017), Ticket to Paradise (2022), Leave the World Behind (2023), and After the Hunt (2025) among several others.