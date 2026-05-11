Quote of the day by Julia Roberts: ‘You have to live your life, no matter what…’

Quote Of The Day: Hollywood’s iconic actress Julia Roberts is one of the most popular stars in this world. She is known for her leading roles across several genres and has received widespread acclaim for playing charming and relatable characters in romantic comedies.

Quote of the day

“I’m a big believer in ‘don’t regret it.’ You have to live your life, and no matter what you do, you’ve got to make mistakes, or you don’t learn anything.”

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Meaning of this quote

Julia Roberts suggests that one has to live life to the fullest. She embraces the idea of living life on one’s own terms and making mistakes along the way. She rejects the idea of perfectionism and does not focus on regret. Instead, she champions acceptance of one’s choices and believes people should move forward while owning and learning from their mistakes.

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Who is Julia Roberts?

Julia Fiona Roberts is an award-winning actress and the recipient of an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. She gained immense fame for playing relatable characters across genres such as romantic comedies, dramas, thrillers, and independent films.



Not many know that she initially aspired to become a veterinarian and even played the clarinet in her school band. After graduating from high school, she moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting. There, she signed with the Click Modeling Agency and enrolled in acting classes.



She made her television debut in the first season of Crime Story in 1987 and made her big-screen debut in the dramedy Satisfaction (1988). The same year, she appeared in the fourth-season finale of Miami Vice, while her first critical success came with the independent romantic comedy Mystic Pizza.

About Julia Roberts’ filmography



She achieved her breakthrough with Mystic Pizza (1988) and Steel Magnolias (1989), but it was films like Pretty Woman (1990), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), Notting Hill (1999), and Runaway Bride (1999) that cemented her position as a leading star in Hollywood.



She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Erin Brockovich (2000). Over the years, she has appeared in films such as Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Charlie Wilson’s War (2007), Valentine’s Day (2010), Eat Pray Love (2010), August: Osage County (2013), Wonder (2017), Ticket to Paradise (2022), Leave the World Behind (2023), and After the Hunt (2025), among many others.