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Quote of the day by Julia Roberts: ‘You’ve got to make mistakes, or you don’t learn anything’

Julia Roberts is a world-renowned American actress and producer, celebrated for her radiant charm and "megawatt" smile

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Julia Roberts: ‘You’ve got to make mistakes, or you don’t learn anything’
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Zee Media Bureau

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Quote of the day by Julia Roberts: ‘You’ve got to make mistakes, or you don’t learn anything’
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