/Quote of the day by Julia Roberts: ‘You’ve got to make mistakes, or you don’t learn anything’

Not many know that she initially aspired to become a veterinarian and even played the clarinet in her school band. After graduating from high school, she moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting. There, she signed with the Click Modeling Agency and enrolled in acting classes.



She made her television debut in the first season of Crime Story in 1987 and made her big-screen debut in the dramedy Satisfaction (1988). The same year, she appeared in the fourth-season finale of Miami Vice, while her first critical success came with the independent romantic comedy Mystic Pizza.