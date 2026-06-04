Quote of the day by Kangana Ranaut: 'I am extremely proud of my rags-to-riches story'

Inspiring quotes: What better way to start your day on a happy note than revisiting some thoughtful notes. Today, we shall try to decode one of the famous quotes by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on how her rags-to-riches story can be inspiring for many youngsters aspiring to become famous in the showbiz world.

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"I am extremely proud of my rags-to-riches story. It's fun to be a misfit or an underdog if you acknowledge your gifts and befriend your obstacles." - Kangana Ranaut

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Meaning of the quote

Kangana here highlights her inspiring 'rags-to-riches' story. She added how proud she is about her journey and struggles to reach the top. Kangana here also hints at acknowledging your talent, skills and making peace with obstacles.

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Here, she can be seen celebrating her hardships and showbiz journey as an underdog.

Who is Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut made her screen debut in the 2006 thriller Gangster by Anurag Basu. This was followed by Woh Lamhe... (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007), Fashion (2008), Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010).

She played the titular role in comedy-drama Queen (2014) for which she won National Award for Best Actress.

She was lauded for Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) for her brilliant portrayal. Kangana is the recipient of several awards, including four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, and has featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award.

She turned into politics and is cserving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Mandi since June 2024.