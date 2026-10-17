Quote of the day by Kangana Ranaut, 'Shakti is the play of energy...'

Quote of the day: We often view spiritual transformation as a passive experience, assuming inner balance comes naturally or is meant for a chosen few. Kangana Ranaut’s perspective on the philosophy of Shakti grounds deep spiritual tradition into something actionable and relevant to our daily lives.
“Shakti is the play of energy, which means Shakti is everything. Navratri has tremendous possibilities; let's work on enhancing our energy system.” - Kangana Ranaut
The core of this statement lies in recognising that everything around and within us is a dynamic expression of energy. By defining Shakti as "everything," the quote highlights that our mental focus, vitality, and emotional state are part of an active, ever-changing system.
The highlight of her statement lies in viewing festival periods like Navratri through a practical, transformative lens. Rather than treating it merely as a ritualistic routine, she frames it as a powerful window of opportunity to consciously refine and elevate our internal physical, mental, and spiritual energy levels.
The directive to "work on enhancing our energy system" reinforces that personal transformation requires active effort. Spiritual alignment or clarity isn't something that happens by chance; it is built through daily discipline, conscious habits, and directed focus.
For anyone seeking motivation or reset today, the message serves as a reminder that taking charge of your internal environment—your thoughts, health, and drive—is fully within your control. You don't have to wait for balance to arrive; you can actively tune your energy to create it.
Kangana Ranaut is a prominent Indian film actress and politician, serving as a Member of Parliament representing the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Known for her critically acclaimed performances in Indian cinema, she has earned four National Film Awards. Beyond her film career, she frequently engages in public discourse around Indian culture, personal fitness, spiritual philosophy, and national heritage.
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